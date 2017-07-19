‘Our Schools Now’ meeting locations

On July 20, 2017 at 6pm the group ‘Our Schools Now’ will hold public meetings at the following locations in Utah:
● Ashley Elementary – 350 North 1150 West, Vernal, UT 84078
● Castle Heights Elementary – 750 North Homestead Blvd., Price, UT 84501
● Ephraim Elementary – 570 South 300 East, Ephraim, UT 84627
● Hillcrest Elementary – 960 North 1400 East, Logan, UT 84321
● Legacy Elementary – 280 East 100 South, St. George, UT 84770
● Orem Elementary – 450 West 400 South, Orem, UT 84058
● Wasatch Elementary – 30 R St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103