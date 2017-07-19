About 100 homes affected by flooding in Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM, Utah -- About 100 homes have been affected by flooding in Salem Wednesday, and police in the area say they've never seen a storm like this one.

Sgt. Greg Smith of the Salem Police Department said about 100 homes in the southeast area of the city, near 500 East and Canal Road, have been affected by the flooding.

Some homes have experienced flooding on their lawns while others have seen water enter basements. Homes began experiencing flooding around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Smith called the rain Wednesday a "100 year storm" and said he had never seen anything like it in the area before.

Large portions of Utah are under flash flood watches or warnings Wednesday night.