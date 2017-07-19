× 3-year-old boy hit, killed by vehicle in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in Spanish Fork Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the area of 1000 East and 1400 South just after 3 p.m.

Lt. Matt Johnson, Spanish Fork Police Department, said the 3-year-old boy was riding a low-profile scooter in the road. A neighbor was backing out of a driveway and didn’t see the boy, and struck him with the vehicle.

The child was transported to a hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

While the incident is under investigation, Johnson said at this point it looks like it was purely an accident.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more details emerge.