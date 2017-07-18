× Southern Utah mom accused of starving son pleads guilty to child abuse charges

TOQUERVILLE, Utah – The mother accused of starving her 12-year-old son and locking him in a bathroom for nearly a year has pleaded guilty to child abuse charges Tuesday.

Brandy Jaynes was charged with three counts of intentional child abuse causing serious injury back in March.

Doctors say, while the boy was kept in the bathroom, he lost the use of his legs.

The 12-year-old couldn’t walk in the small room and doctors say that continued for a time while he was in the hospital.

Officials said the boy was extremely malnourished and weighed only 30 pounds when he was found.

Washington County Lt. David Crouse said, “The child looked like he was the victim of a concentration camp from World War II.”

Authorities have charged the boy’s father, Russell Jaynes, with felony child abuse.

Brandy is due back in court for sentencing Aug. 28.