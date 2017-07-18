Police looking for vandals who ‘tagged’ Roy High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- They may have covered up their faces, but a group of teen vandals forgot to cover up other identifying features as surveillance cameras rolled early Sunday morning.

"They didn't do a very good job," said Lane Findlay, spokesman for the Weber School District.

The four went around the North and West sides of Roy High School spray painting things in red. It could land them in orange as a result.

"They could be facing criminal charges, it depends," Findlay said. It depends on whether the four are students or over the age of 18.

Weber School District may be the worst district to try and commit a crime or vandalize. That's because their spokesman, Lane Findlay, used to work for the Weber County Sheriff's Office and has a nose for helping to catch criminals.

"We’ve had a lot of information come in so far, just based on our postings on Facebook and Twitter," Findlay said. "So, I think it’s just a matter of time before they’re identified.”

The four covered up their faces with their t-shirts to keep from being identified; however, one of them may not have realized it exposed a tattoo on his side as a result.

Any one who recognizes the individuals are asked to reach out to Roy Police.