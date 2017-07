Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah - Unified Police are investigating a robbery at a tobacco store near 300 E. and 3900 S. in Millcreek Monday.

The suspect, 57-year-old Glade James, is in custody after three citizens chased him down and tackled him.

James is headed to jail on charges of strong-arm robbery, assault and unrelated felony warrant.