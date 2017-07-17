Wildfire closes part of I-80 near Elko, Nevada, homes evacuated

ELKO, Nevada — A fire that started around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon near Elko, Nevada is threatening homes and forced the closure of a section of Interstate 80 in both directions.

Greg Dinel with the BLM said the freeway is closed between Wells and milepost 304 and will be closed until Tuesday.

Dinel said the town of Osino, with a population just over 700, has been evacuated.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that an evacuation center has been set up at the old Elko High School gym.

It’s called the “Oil Well Fire” and there are unconfirmed reports of structures being damaged.

The Elko Interagency Dispatch Center has been tweeting updates on the fire.

Oil Well Fire = Aviation resources on scene include: air attack, 6 SEATs, 4 heavy airtankers, two T3 helos, one T1 helo and lead plane. — EIDC News & Notes (@eidc2) July 17, 2017