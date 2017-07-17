× SLCFD announces new fireworks restrictions for Pioneer Day week

SALT LAKE CITY – Planning to shoot off fireworks on Pioneer Day?

The Salt Lake City Fire Dept. has just released new fireworks restrictions for Salt Lake City.

Fireworks are legal to shoot off between July 21 and July 27.

However, due to particularly hazardous, dry and hot conditions, the Salt Lake City Fire Department evaluated its previous firework restrictions and decided to alter the boundaries.

New Salt Lake City fireworks boundaries for the Pioneer Day Holiday:

No fireworks will be allowed east of 900 East

No fireworks will be allowed west of Redwood Rd.

North and South boundaries remain the same; no fireworks are allowed north of S. Temple St., but are allowed going south to the City border.

This applies to all fireworks, aerials and otherwise, as the department considers them to be equally culpable in starting fire under the current conditions.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Marshal, Chief Ryan Mellor, there were as many outdoor fires between July 1 and 11, as there were in the entire month of June.

Salt Lake City is experiencing dry conditions, which increase the risk of fire.

The National Weather Service is describing this summer as the second driest in history.

“Our responsibility is to protect the residents of Salt Lake City and reduce risk where we can,” Mellor said. “After careful consideration, we felt this was in the community’s best interest while still complying with State law.”

The Salt Lake City Fire Department is encouraging residents to attend one of the public fireworks display, and to avoid lighting open fires or campfires.

The weather is forecast to be in the 90s for the next two weeks which will exacerbate the risks during the holiday.

Fire officials are also reminding residents and businesses it will aggressively pursue those who negligently cause a fire or who are out of compliance with the new fireworks restrictions.

