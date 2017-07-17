Recipe: Lisa’s Clean Sweet Potato Enchiladas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Danielson of Veggie Lisa shared her recipe for clean enchilada sauce and sweet potato enchiladas. To find more healthy recipes from Lisa go here.

Lisa`s Clean Sweet Potato Enchiladas

1 TBSP olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp salt

2 medium sweet potatoes, diced into 1 inch cubes

¼ cup water

1 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

8-12 corn tortillas

1 batch clean enchilada sauce

1 ½ cups shredded white cheddar

chopped fresh cilantro and avocado slices for serving

protein of choi

1. Preheat oven to 350. Coat a 9 x 13 casserole dish with cooking spray

2. Heat the olive oil in a skillet and add the onion and cook until softened. Add all the spices and cook for an additional min and then add the sweet potato. Add the water and cook covered for another 12 minutes. Stir in black beans and cook until potatoes are tender, roughly 5-6 more minutes

3. Heat up corn tortillas in a damp paper towel in microwave for 1-2 minutes or until they are somewhat pliable.

4. Fill each tortilla with ¼ cup filling, a spoonful of enchilada sauce and protein of choice. Place in casserole dish and tope with desired amount of enchilada sauce on top of enchiladas.

5. Top with cheese and place in oven for 25-30 mins

Clean Enchilada Sauce

1 TBSP olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 tsp garlic, minced

1 ½ TBSP chili powder

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 (15 oz) can tomato sauce

¾ cup water

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Saute for 2-3 minutes until softened.

2. Add spices to mixture. Cook for 4 minutes.

3. Next add water and tomato sauce and bring to a boil. Cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat

4. Allow to cool slightly and place in blender and carefully blend into a smooth sauce. This should make a double batch!