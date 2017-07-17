How to create a multi-purpose homework station at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professional organizer Harmony Seiter took us step-by-step through creating an at-home homework station.

A homework caddy is great for small spaces, multi-purpose spaces, and for kids who love to do their homework on the floor or away from a desk or table.

• Find a caddy or a tray you like.

o You can find caddies all over the store: kitchen, bath, baby

o You may need to add other containers to separate supplies

• Your needs will vary depending on the age of your kids.

o Elementary grades may need crayons, scissors, glue sticks, pencils, pencil sharpener, erasers, colored pencils, a ruler, tape, paper, and possibly subject folders.

o Middle schoolers and high schoolers may need a calculator, pens, pencils, highlighters, pencil sharpener, erasers, stapler or paper clips, paper, glue sticks, loose leaf paper, sticky notes, tape, and subject folders.

• Place your homework caddy in an easy to reach spot for your student. It`s easily mobile, but make sure it`s brought to the same spot at the end of the day so homework time is always easy to manage.

A homework caddy is a great way to jump start the new school year. Whether you keep it in your dedicated office or your kitchen pantry, a homework station will give your student all the tools she needs to successfully finish the day`s assignments.

