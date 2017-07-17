Former CIA officer Jason Hanson has taken what he learned while in the agency and translated it to real life defense and escape tactics. Lucky for us he now teaches them to the public (with the blessing of the agency of course). Jason demonstrated a few different methods for getting out of a hostage situation while in the studio. To learn more about Jason's Spy Ranch in Cedar City or to find his book go here.
Escape secrets from a former CIA agent
-
Ex-CIA chief John Brennan: ‘Russia brazenly interfered’ in US elections
-
Chaffetz says he wants the alleged Comey memos
-
Sources: Russia tried to use Trump advisers to infiltrate campaign
-
‘Houdini’ dog recorded opening several doors, escaping animal hospital
-
After long awaited talk – Chaffetz speaks to Comey
-
-
Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council
-
Trump says he had ‘absolute right’ to share information with Russia
-
Evan McMullin discusses Russian ties to Trump administration during Q&A at BYU
-
Dad walks daughter to first day of kindergarten, last day of high school
-
Could Romney take Hatch’s place in the Senate?
-
-
Chaffetz: On transparency, not much difference between Trump, Obama administrations
-
Candidates jump in the race for Chaffetz’s seat in Congress
-
Chaffetz’s hearing with Comey postponed