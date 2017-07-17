× Department of Environmental Quality issues ‘mandatory’ actions for several counties in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has issued a ‘Mandatory Air Quality Action’ for several counties in Utah.

The “mandatory” actions called on by the DEQ is for Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Box Elder and Tooele Counties.

The DEQ is calling for “voluntary” actions in Cache, Washington, Carbon, Duchesne and Uintah Counties.

The actions are for Tuesday, July 18.

“Mandatory Air Quality Action” means individuals are asked to reduce vehicle use by consolidating trips or by using mass transit. For more information on what you can do to help please visit UCAIR.

Air quality conditions and health statements are as follows:

SALT LAKE County: Air Quality Condition: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Ozone Action Forecast: MANDATORY

Health Advisory: Sensitive people (those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children) should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

DAVIS County: Air Quality Condition: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Ozone Action Forecast: MANDATORY

Health Advisory: Sensitive people (those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children) should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

UTAH County: Air Quality Condition: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Ozone Action Forecast: MANDATORY

Health Advisory: Sensitive people (those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children) should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

WEBER County: Air Quality Condition: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Ozone Action Forecast: MANDATORY

Health Advisory: Sensitive people (those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children) should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

BOX ELDER County: Air Quality Condition: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Ozone Action Forecast: MANDATORY

Health Advisory: Sensitive people (those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children) should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

CACHE County: Air Quality Condition: Moderate, Ozone Action Forecast: VOLUNTARY

Health Advisory: Air quality is acceptable; however for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people. For example, people who are unusually sensitive to ozone may experience respiratory symptoms.

TOOELE County: Air Quality Condition: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Ozone Action Forecast: MANDATORY

Health Advisory: Sensitive people (those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children) should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

WASHINGTON County: Air Quality Condition: Moderate, Ozone Action Forecast: VOLUNTARY

Health Advisory: Air quality is acceptable; however for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people. For example, people who are unusually sensitive to ozone may experience respiratory symptoms.

CARBON County: Air Quality Condition: Moderate, Ozone Action Forecast: VOLUNTARY

Health Advisory: Air quality is acceptable; however for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people. For example, people who are unusually sensitive to ozone may experience respiratory symptoms.

DUCHESNE County: Air Quality Condition: Moderate, Ozone Action Forecast: VOLUNTARY

Health Advisory: Air quality is acceptable; however for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people. For example, people who are unusually sensitive to ozone may experience respiratory symptoms.

UINTAH County: Air Quality Condition: Moderate, Ozone Action Forecast: VOLUNTARY

Health Advisory: Air quality is acceptable; however for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people. For example, people who are unusually sensitive to ozone may experience respiratory symptoms.

You are asked to drive as little as possible during Air Quality Action days because cars contribute significantly to the area’s air pollution. More information on actions you can take to reduce pollution is available on the UCAIR web site at http://www.ucair.org

You can view the air pollution forecast, current air quality conditions, and graphs of air quality trends at air.utah.gov/forecast.php

To learn more about the air quality index (AQI) you can view the AirNow web page at http://airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=aqibasics.aqi

More information is also available on the Air Pollution Hotline. Air pollution conditions are updated twice daily, once in the morning and again in the afternoon.

1. Residents in Salt Lake and Davis counties may call (801) 536-0072

2. Residents in Utah and Weber counties may call (800) 228-5434.

3. Residents in Cache County may call (435) 792-6612.