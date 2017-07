× Couple found dead in Salt Lake City home in possible murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY – Authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a Salt Lake City home.

Authorities said a woman found her mother and father dead in their home near 1600 E. Wasatch Cir. over the weekend.

Officials have identified the people found dead as 55-year-old Nancy May and 64-year-old Mark May.

Police have not confirmed how the couple died.