× Motorcyclist killed in overnight Salt Lake City collision

SALT LAKE CITY – An overnight collision killed a motorcyclist around 9:45 pm on Saturday.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, a silver Subaru collided with the motorcycle in the in the intersection of 2100 S. 1100 E.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and it is still unclear who is at fault. They do believe however that one of the vehicles ran a red light.

The male biker was born in 1975, but at this time the name has not been released.

Police say he was transported via ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center and was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to reports, someone at the scene attempted to save the man’s life by giving CPR before emergency crews arrived.

Investigators have yet to determine if any alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident. They say they expect to be able to release more information on Monday after more blood tests have been run.

Original accounts given to Fox 13 suggested the driver of the Subaru had fled the scene after the accident, however, the Salt Lake City Police Department says and the two individuals in the car were cooperative at the scene.