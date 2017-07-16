Evacuation orders lifted as Water Tower Fire burns on 505 acres near Alpine

UPDATE: Lone Peak Fire tweeted around 3:45 p.m. that the evacuation orders associated with this fire have been lifted and residents can return to their homes.

Evacuations from the alpine fire have been lifted. You are free to return to your homes. — Lone Peak Fire (@lonepeakfire) July 16, 2017

The most recent update Sunday afternoon puts the size of the fire at 505 acres.

Watch Fox 13 News at Five for a live report on this developing story.

Previous story continues below:

UTAH COUNTY — More than 100 people in 25 homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire near Alpine, and officials said Sunday afternoon the blaze is on 505 acres and growing.

Firefighters say the Water Tower Fire was sparked Saturday night by target shooters on a mountainside east of Alpine.

As of Sunday at 2:25 p.m., the fire has grown to 505 acres and is 3 percent contained, according to fire officials.

Twenty five homes have been evacuated in the vicinity, with residents saying firefighters came to their homes to evacuate them around 3 a.m. Sunday. About 125 people have been evacuated in total. Sunday afternoon, fire officials said evacuations would be re-evaluated Sunday evening.

Airplanes have been making retardant drops Sunday, and helicopters have been using bucket scoops to bring water to the scene. The U.S. Forest Service says five engines, three hot shot crews and one 1-IA crew are assisting along with those air resources, which include National Guard Blackhawk helicopters.

Fox 13’s Lauren Steinbrecher is at the scene of the fire, watch News at Five Sunday for her live report.