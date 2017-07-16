At least seven have died in Arizona flash flooding

COLD SPRINGS, Ariz. – Seven people are dead and three others missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona, police say.

Fourteen family members were near the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday afternoon when heavy rains caused flash floods, Hornung said. Four family members were rescued Saturday afternoon, Sgt. David Hornung with the Gila County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two of the dead were children, said Hornung.

Cold Springs is just north of Payson in Gila County, and about 90 miles north of Phoenix.

ABC 15, KNXV, in Phoenix tweeted a photo showing the conditions in the area.

Viewer Jack Lloyd sent us this picture of the flash flooding at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday, search is still active. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/htQF6HGU33 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 16, 2017

A search and rescue mission was underway for the missing family members. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter, Whispering Pines Fire Department and US Forest Service participated in the effort.

Flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of Arizona, including the greater Phoenix area, through Monday evening. Monsoon storms are expected into the middle of the week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Southeast Arizona this afternoon through Monday evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/kRXaR4Bi9v — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 16, 2017

Wow. Check out this shot viewer Steven Blanco sent us from last night's storm near 107th Avenue and Union Hills in Sun City. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/Z2IllAtduC — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 16, 2017