3-year-old boy from Utah dies in hot car in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A 3-year-old boy died in Las Vegas Saturday after being left inside a hot vehicle for at least an hour, and authorities say the child was visiting from Utah as part of a family reunion.

Fox 5 in Las Vegas reports 3-year-old Chase Lee of Fillmore, Utah died Saturday after being found in a hot car and transported to St. Rose Hospital.

Police tell Fox 5 that abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the case, which occurred at 9940 South Las Vegas Boulevard. Police responded to the area just before 5 p.m. local time Saturday on a report of a boy suffering heat-related injuries.

Fox 5 reports the boy’s family was in Las Vegas for a large family reunion and the family apparently lost track of the child. He was left inside the car for more than an hour before his parents realized he was missing and went to check on him.

“Any amount of time in that environment can be deadly to a child,” Lt. Roger Price of Las Vegas Metro PD told Fox 5.

The high temperature in the Las Vegas area reportedly reached 114 degrees Saturday.

