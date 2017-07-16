3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jon Huntsman Sr. on medical marijuana, philanthropy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It was a rough spring in the relationship between the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah, with management swings on both sides.

And while the story isn't over yet, things have settled down considerably. Meanwhile, billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. continues to lead a charge in the fight against cancer.

Having survived cancer four times, Huntsman Sr. now suffers from polymyalgia rheumatica, which is an excruciating disorder affecting his muscles and joints. This week Huntsman Sr. sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions:

Where do you fall on the medical marijuana discussion here in Utah? Have you ever tried medical marijuana, and, if not, do you want to? You told Forbes Magazine you need to manage your charitable dollars as closely as you manage your business dollars: Do you feel satisfied that your charitable donations to the Cancer Foundation and elsewhere have fulfilled the vision that you had for them?

See the video below for the extended interview with Huntsman Sr.