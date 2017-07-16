× 25-year-old woman shot and killed in her Magna home

MAGNA, Utah – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot and killed in her house on Sunday morning at 8360 West, Mix Ave. in Magna.

Unified police say they believe there was a drive-by or walk-by shooting around 5:15 a.m.

Investigators say one room on the southeast side was specifically targeted from outside the home.

Officers say multiple bullet holes in the wall show the path the bullets took before hitting and killed the female victim. Three other people were inside the house at the time, one of which called 9-1-1 to report the shooting.

Unified police say the house has previously been connected to gang activities, however, investigators say they’re not sure if this is a gang-related incident at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident and Fox 13 is at the scene gathering more information on this developing story.