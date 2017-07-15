× Search and rescue crew switches gears after callout interrupts summer barbecue

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – Search and rescue crews are responding to a woman who fell and may have broken her wrist in Big Cottonwood Canyon Saturday, and the callout came as crews were already in the canyon for a barbecue.

Unified Police say the 28-year-old woman fell in between Lake Mary and Lake Catherine, and they first posted about the incident around 7:55 p.m.

Police say the search and rescue team was already in the Brighton area for their summer barbecue, so they’ve switched gears to go to work.

UPD says the woman may have broken her wrist. Search and rescue crews are going to treat her and then walk her out of the canyon.

It was not clear if the woman was alone or part of a group when she fell. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.