Saturday marks deadline to relocate homeless families out of downtown Road Home shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The deadline to relocate families out of the Road Home shelter in Salt Lake City's Rio Grande district arrived Saturday.

If the shelter fails to meet the deadline, they could lose up to $2.4 million in state funding.

The move is all part of the city’s plan to divide up the homeless population and reduce the number of people congregating in the Rio Grande district.

The Road Home is trying to help families find deeply affordable housing or transportation to the Midvale Road Home shelter. If there is no room available at the Midvale location then some families will go to motels, a costly expense that taxpayers will foot the bill for.

“We are working very collaboratively, we understand who the families are that are still there and the needs for those families, and now we're trying to find a place for them to land,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

Fox 13 reached out to the Road Home on Saturday, which is the deadline, and got the following response:

"Our team is working diligently to help families move out of the Salt Lake Community Shelter and into safe temporary housing by Saturday, July 15th. We are optimistic we will meet this deadline and will send you an update Monday morning."

The downtown Salt Lake City Road Home shelter has 300 beds. It is still unclear how many of those were being used by families and how many families were relocated by deadline.