Police seek pair of suspects after armed robbery at South Jordan 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Police are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in South Jordan early Saturday morning.

A couple of teenagers were at the convenience store near 10400 South and 4000 West just after midnight, and they say they saw the two suspects run into the store.

Police say two men in dark clothing and wearing masks entered the store, and both were carrying pistols. They demanded cash and took some merchandise.

Elliot Larsen says he and his friend were standing right outside when the crime occurred.

“They came around this corner right here,” he said. “They came around just fast and they—we were in their way—so they kinda just liked moved us and didn’t care about us. They just ran in.”

Eliiot, a South Jordan resident, says nothing ever happens in the area and he was surprised to witness an armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to contact South Jordan Police.