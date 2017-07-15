× Shooters cited after exploding targets spark wildfire on 5 acres in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire that burned at least 5 acres in Juab County Saturday was sparked by people shooting exploding targets amid dry grass, and police say those responsible have been cited.

According to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out between Mona and Rocky Ridge. The sheriff’s office first posted about the fire around 1:45 p.m.

Numerous fire resources came to the scene to contain the blaze, and deputies who responded were able to stop the people believed to be responsible for sparking the fire. Police believe those individuals were shooting exploding targets in tall grass.

Those individuals have been cited, and police say the case will be turned over to the Juab County Attorney’s Office to be screened for potential charges.

The identities of the individuals involved have not been released.

Exploding targets contain two chemicals that are stable when mixed together but create an explosion and cloud of smoke when struck by a bullet, and shooters use them to verify whether they’ve hit long-range targets or for dramatic effect.