Big Budah’s blog: Fundraisers and the Fourth of July

What a great month of business but also progress with health and fitness! I am getting more sleep, even with the early-morning hours my schedule demands, which is the best news so far this month.

The Jordan High School Girls Basketball program had a good showing at the Utah State University camp as well as the Rocky Mountain Showcase tournament.

I had the privilege of helping the first ever Haloti Ngata Family Foundation outdoor luau to get college eligible kids kelp with the college preparation.

I also helped out at the Aloha Golf Classic at the Eastbay Golf Course, which raised money to assist the Manuma family as they battle Leukemia.

I celebrated the 4th of July in Provo with parades and hot air balloons.

I also had the pleasure to help welcome 13 former refugees who are now newly naturalized U.S. Citizens at Utah’s World Refugee Day.

With all that is going on I have not felt a lack in energy or enthusiasm. I am loving the new lease in life, thanks to BMI Utah, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, FOX 13 News, and all the support from all of you.

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing support! Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.