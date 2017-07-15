This week Steve Oldfield reviews a film that was a big hit at Sundance Film Festival right here in Utah. See the video above for his review of the 'The Big Sick'.
At the Movies: ‘The Big Sick’
-
At the Movies: ‘Wonder Woman’
-
At the Movies: ‘The Beguiled’
-
Spider-Man: Homecoming’ swings to big box office opening
-
At the Movies: ‘Going in Style’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Born in China,’ ‘Unforgettable’ and ‘Home Sweet Hell’
-
-
At the Movies: ‘Baby Driver’
-
At the Movies: ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’
-
Interview: Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani on ‘The Big Sick’
-
Review: ‘King Arthur’ a ye olde fantasy fail
-
At the Movies: Anticipating April
-
-
Utah Outdoor Summer Movie List
-
At the Movies: ‘The Circle’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘The Mummy,’ ‘Megan Leavey’ and ‘It Comes at Night’