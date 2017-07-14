Woman leaves 2 pages of rules for nephew dog-sitting pampered pooch

Photo Gallery
FRESNO, Calif. – Pets aren’t always invited on vacation so arrangements are made to care for our 4-legged friends at home.
Our furry friends are part of the family so the best care is always expected, right?
One California woman is taking that standard of care to the next level.
Elaine Diaz, 39, asked her nephew, 20-year-old Tommy Rios, to watch her beloved Pomeranian, “Pepper,” while she was out of town.
Rios agreed and said he had no idea the job ahead of him would come with so many demands.
To say the 3-year-old Pomeranian is pampered is an understatement.
He said told ABC News a two-page list of rules and requirements was left for him to ensure he treated Pepper like the princess she is.
“I was stuck watching everything,” Rios told ABC News. “And she goes, ‘OK. I need you to come by the day before and I’m going to show you the list.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait. What?'”
Rios tweeted out the detailed list entitled “Pepper, the most beautiful girl in the world,” and it has gone viral.
The “Do’s” List:
Feeding: Breakfast 8 am. 1/4 cup food & fill bowl with fresh water.
Dinner: 5 p.m. 1/4 cup food & fill bowl with fresh water.
Snacks: No carbs.
Dog bone every other day.
Play time: Fetch ― shoot ball with green gun – daily
Walk around the block – optional.
Affection: Big hugs little kiss.
Sniffs
Belly rubs
Send photo of Pepper every day so I can see she`s okay. FaceTime with Pepper so I can talk to her.
The “Don’ts” List:
Don`t yell at Pepper. She barks when you get home, barks when she hears a suspicious noise and barks to communicate.
Don`t hit, spank or kick Pepper ― don`t you hurt her!
Don`t let her escape ― know where she is at all times.
And most important… Don`t you hate her cause you ain`t her!
The last line is priceless.
As you can see from the tweets, both Pepper and Rios survived.
Elaine told ABC News there’s a reason why she’s so particular with her 3-year-old pooch.
She said the dog helped her cope with the loss of her late Pomeranian, “Puppie Luv.”
“He was my first Pomeranian. He was a special little guy and he passed away after 12 years from cancer,” she told ABC News. “I got Pepper two years before he passed.”