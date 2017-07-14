× West Jordan City Council votes to ban aerial fireworks

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A special West Jordan City Council meeting was held Friday, and the council voted 4-2 to ban aerial fireworks in the city through July 27.

The decision comes after several other cities in northern Utah have passed or are considering passing additional fireworks restrictions after several fires broke out on and around the Fourth of July.

Council members are also discussing the possibility of designating a specific area exempt from the ban so residents can discharge aerial fireworks in that zone.

Deputy Chief Reed Scharman of the West Jordan Fire Department said they also had a busy holiday weekend. Officials hope the additional restrictions will prevent the same thing from happening on Pioneer Day and during the three days afterward when Utahns are still allowed to set off fireworks under state law.

“The Fourth of July was extremely busy, a lot of calls for service all over the city,” he said.

According to West Jordan City, dispatch received 288 calls per hour on the Fourth of July from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. West Jordan alone responded to 54 field fires, many of which they believe were sparked by aerial fireworks.

West Jordan Fire Dept responded to 54 field fires on July 4th – resulting in delayed response times – one of those fires caused $30K damages pic.twitter.com/wqAE1ONX7k — Kiersten V. Nuñez (@KierstenVNunez) July 14, 2017

One fire caused $30,000 in damage, and the city says they don’t have the resources to keep up.

Scharman said they worry Pioneer Day could be a repeat of the Fourth of July when it comes to fire calls.

“Our concern is that with the holiday coming, we could get into a situation: the grass is all still big and dry and the weather conditions are still what they were [during the Fourth of July], and if we had a repeat there is a chance that things won’t work out well,” Scharman said.

