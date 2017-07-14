Sinkhole swallows two homes, continues to grow in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - A sinkhole swallowed two homes and kept growing in a neighborhood in Land O' Lakes, Florida, Friday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office told WFTS the sinkhole, first reported as a depression, started out as the size of a small pool and a boat on the property was falling into the hole at about 8 a.m. local time.

At least 10 surrounding homes had to be evacuated as a safety precaution.

So far, the sinkhole has destroyed two homes.

As of 8:23 a.m. ET, the sinkhole expanded and reached the roadway.

Pasco County officials are tagging nearby homes where they have not been able to make contact with occupants.

The sinkhole is located at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

WFTS has confirmed the home was a remediated home.

According to the listing on Zillow, the property was a "repaired sinkhole" home.

The Red Cross is helping families affected by the sinkhole.