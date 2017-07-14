Recipe: Grecian Style Chicken with Lemon Rice

Posted 3:13 pm, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:21PM, July 14, 2017

The award winning Dutch Oven champ family, the Thayns, show us how to make one of their favorite savory recipes.

GRECIAN STYLE CHICKEN WITH LEMON RICE COOKED IN A CAST IRON SKILLET

Marinade:
4-5 chicken thighs, skin on, bone in 1-2 TBL lemon juice 1 TBL dried oregano, crushed 1 TBL garlic powder ½ tsp salt
Combine in a Ziploc bag and set aside (preferably overnight).

Rice:
1 TBL dried onion 1 cup long grain rice (I prefer Jasmine rice) 1 ½ c chicken broth ¾ c water 1 TBL dried oregano, crushed 1 tsp salt black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove chicken from the marinade and reserve marinade. Heat 2 tsp olive oil in the bottom of a cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Place the chicken in the skillet, skin side down and sear until the skin begins to brown. Turn over and sear other side. Remove chicken and set aside. Note that the chicken is NOT cooked through (this is ok).
Place the rice ingredients into the skillet and then place the chicken back into the skillet among the rice/water mixture. Place a lid on the skillet and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is tender.

Here are links to a couple of other recipes the Thayns have shared:

Pumpkin Pull-Apart Bread: http://fox13now.com/2016/09/20/melt-in-your-mouth-pumpkin-pull-apart-cinnamon-bread/

Peanut Butter Mousse Dream Cake: http://fox13now.com/2016/09/12/recipe-dutch-oven-peanut-butter-mousse-dream-cake/

Blackberry Lemon Cobbler: http://fox13now.com/2016/05/27/recipe-dutch-oven-blackberry-lemon-cobbler/

  • The Place

    Recipe: Chinese Honey Garlic Chicken

  • The Place

    3 recipes to make using pancake mix

  • The Place

    No Knead Artisan Bread & Raspberry Jam

  • The Place

    Recipe: Red Pepper Pasta (allergy-free)

  • Recipes

    Turkey Sausage Saute

  • Recipes

    Herb Crusted Easter Roast

  • Recipes

    Chicken Stir Fry

  • The Place

    Recipe: Saag Panir

  • Recipes

    Massaman Curry Chicken

  • Recipes

    Buffalo Chicken Salad

  • Recipes

    Red Curry Chicken and Vegetables

  • Recipes

    Red Beans and Rice

  • Recipes

    Pork Carnitas Tacos