Recipe: Grecian Style Chicken with Lemon Rice

The award winning Dutch Oven champ family, the Thayns, show us how to make one of their favorite savory recipes.

GRECIAN STYLE CHICKEN WITH LEMON RICE COOKED IN A CAST IRON SKILLET

Marinade:

4-5 chicken thighs, skin on, bone in 1-2 TBL lemon juice 1 TBL dried oregano, crushed 1 TBL garlic powder ½ tsp salt

Combine in a Ziploc bag and set aside (preferably overnight).

Rice:

1 TBL dried onion 1 cup long grain rice (I prefer Jasmine rice) 1 ½ c chicken broth ¾ c water 1 TBL dried oregano, crushed 1 tsp salt black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove chicken from the marinade and reserve marinade. Heat 2 tsp olive oil in the bottom of a cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Place the chicken in the skillet, skin side down and sear until the skin begins to brown. Turn over and sear other side. Remove chicken and set aside. Note that the chicken is NOT cooked through (this is ok).

Place the rice ingredients into the skillet and then place the chicken back into the skillet among the rice/water mixture. Place a lid on the skillet and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is tender.

