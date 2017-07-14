Massaman Curry Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb chicken breast, diced

6 tablespoon whole peanuts

6 cups water

2 medium-sized potato, diced 1 inch

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 tablespoon Massaman curry paste

4 cups coconut milk

2 tsp cardamon seeds, dry roasted

1 cinnamon stick, dry roasted

4 tablespoon Thai Fish Sauce

2 tablespoon Palm Sugar

4 tablespoon tamarind water

1/2 white onion, cut into pieces

Open the coconut milk and scoop the thick coconut cream from the top and set aside Bring the water, chicken and peanuts to boil, skimming the scum from the surface for about 5 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue to cook at a low boil uncovered, for approximately 15 mins. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Separately, bring the potatoes to boil in enough water to cover for approximately 20 minutes until just slightly under-cooked (al dente). Drain and discard the potato water. Set the potatoes aside.

Heat oil in a large wok over medium heat, add the curry paste and cook briefly until fragrant. Add the reserved coconut cream and fry until it begins to separate, stirring constantly. Add the boiled chicken and peanuts in its broth and remainder of coconut milk, fish sauce, palm sugar, tamarind, cardamom, cinnamon stick, potatoes and onion. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low and cook 10 minutes. Adjust seasoning with fish sauce, palm sugar and tamarind water to taste. Massaman curry should be slightly sweet with a very subtle sour note from the tamarind.

Serve with sticky rice

