× Former Utah teacher sentenced to jail time for sexually abusing teen student

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A former Utah teacher will spend a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexually abusing a minor student.

Corbin Vance Robinson was arrested in December of 2016 after he allegedly admitted to inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old student at Cottonwood High School, where he taught social studies.

Friday, Robinson was sentenced for one count of sexual abuse of a minor student, which is a third degree felony. Robinson pleaded guilty to that charge.

A judge sentenced Robinson to up to five years in prison, but suspended that sentence in favor of a year in jail with credit for time already served.

Robinson was also sentenced to a $5,000 fine, which was suspended. He will be on probation for 36 months after serving the year in jail, and he is also required to abide by “group C” sex offender conditions and not have any contact with the victim or her family.

Robinson initially faced nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor student, but eight of the nine charges were dismissed with prejudice–meaning those charges cannot be filed again at a later date.

The man was in his first year as a teacher at Cottonwood High School when the teen girl reported the allegations, at which time Robinson was put on leave. The school district said a background check performed before Robinson was hired came back clear.