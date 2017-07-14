Disney unveils scale model of ‘Star Wars Land’

“To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, during a preview event Thursday. “All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be.”
Each park will span 14 acres, making them the largest single-themed expansion at each park.
Visitors will have the chance to fly the Millennium Falcon, while another attraction puts riders in the middle of battle.