Closure of SR-201 at I-215 begins Friday night

"These cranes are going to be picking up these huge bridge beams and basically setting them into place overnight, so that we're basically rebuilding the bridge over SR-201. It's the I-215 northbound bridge," said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.
SR-201 will be closed between Redwood Rd. and Bangerter Hwy. (see map below)
The closure is expected to last approximately nine hours, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and affects both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
The construction project is one of many UDOT is working on to improve the I-215 corridor.
Check udot.utah.gov to check current traffic conditions and learn more about construction projects.