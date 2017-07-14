Car catches fire after hitting light pole on Redwood Rd., roads closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A car crashed into a utility pole on Redwood Rd. at I-80 westbound and sparked a fire Friday afternoon.

The flames spread causing a small grass fire.

Authorities closed the right lanes as well as the ramp to I-80 westbound and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic lights are "flash mode" in all directions on Redwood Rd. near the I-80 eastbound ramp.

Officials have not said what led to the wreck or if there are any injuries.

Thanks to Fox 13 viewer Joel Ilagan who sent in video of the scene.

Crews are responding to an outdoor fire at 200 S and Redwood. This will affect traffic on N Temple as well. — SLC Fire Department (@slcfire) July 14, 2017

Signal problems, Flash Mode

All Directions Redwood Rd at EB I-80 Ramps, Salt Lake City.

Est. Clearance Time: 4:02 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 14, 2017