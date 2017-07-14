Car catches fire after hitting light pole on Redwood Rd., roads closed

SALT LAKE CITY - A car crashed into a utility pole on Redwood Rd. at I-80 westbound and sparked a fire Friday afternoon.
The flames spread causing a small grass fire.
Authorities closed the right lanes as well as the ramp to I-80 westbound and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Traffic lights are "flash mode" in all directions on Redwood Rd. near the I-80 eastbound ramp.
Officials have not said what led to the wreck or if there are any injuries.
Thanks to Fox 13 viewer Joel Ilagan who sent in video of the scene.
40.764611 -111.939202