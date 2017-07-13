Utah Adventure: Wasatch Mountain Music Festival

‘Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand’ along with 20 other performers will be taking part in the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival. The event is a great experience for anyone looking for some live music, beautiful mountains, and more. The Festival runs from July 14-16 at Soldier Hollow. There is dry camping available, along with shower trailers. More information about the festival can be found at: http://www.wasatchmountainmusic.com
