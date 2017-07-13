Utah Adventure: Wasatch Mountain Music Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand’ along with 20 other performers will be taking part in the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival. The event is a great experience for anyone looking for some live music, beautiful mountains, and more. The Festival runs from July 14-16 at Soldier Hollow. There is dry camping available, along with shower trailers. More information about the festival can be found at: http://www.wasatchmountainmusic.com