University of Nevada, Las Vegas Police investigating shooting

LAS VEGAS, Utah — Officials from University of Nevada, Las Vegas Police Services and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a report of a shooting at the campus Thursday.

The university’s police department is advising everyone to stay away from the campus’ Public Safety Building.

According to a Facebook post by UNLV said two vehicles entered the UNLV campus on Harmon Ave. near Swenson St.

“The driver in trail car fired shots at the lead vehicle in the vicinity of the Claude I. Howard Public Safety Building. No injuries were reported and the driver of the car firing shots has fled in their vehicle off campus,” the Facebook post said.

The university reports the campus is secure and no further incidents have been reported.

GUN shots reported UNLV Campus, near PSB. STAY INSIDE. SECURE DOORS. Emergency personnel responding. — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) July 13, 2017

Police on scene with emergency personnel. UNLV campus is secure. No further incidents reported. Avoid PSB surrounding area. — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) July 13, 2017