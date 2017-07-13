UHP seeks man who assaulted woman after she stopped to offer help along I-80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH -- The Utah Department of Public Safety needs your help as they search for a man who troopers said assaulted a woman Wednesday night around 10:15.

Captain Tyler Kotter said the assault happened along I-80 East up Parley’s Canyon near the Lambs Canyon exit.

“She saw what she thought was a stranded motorist,” Kotter said of the victim.

The woman then got out of her car to help the man, and he started to hit her.

“She sustained injuries to her head and neck,” Kotter said.

The woman was able to fight the man off, get back into her car and drive back down the canyon. She also called 911.

Troopers are searching for a white man in his 20’s to 30’s. He was wearing a cowboy hat, a black shirt, Wrangler jeans and a belt.

The truck he was with was brown, possibly a late 70’s or 80’s model. It was a lifted single-cab with undersized wheels. It also had a large dent between the back right wheel and the bumper.

If you know anything about this incident, call UHP dispatch at 801-887-3800