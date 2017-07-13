× UDOT to close 900 S bridge to and from I-15 for 35 days

SALT LAKE CITY — Those who enter or exit I-15 via the 900 S connector bridge in Salt Lake City will need to use a detour beginning July 26.

The Utah Department of Transportation will implement a full closure of the connector bridge for a 35-day period, from July 26 to August 30.

“The closure will be in place for 35 days while crew rehabilitate the existing bridges. Crews will conduct a total bridge deck removal and replacement over 300 West,” a statement from UDOT said.

Drivers are advised to use 1300 S for access to and from I-15 during the closure.