Police from Nephi and Woods Cross searching for suspect in armed bank robberies

NEPHI, Utah — Nephi Police hope someone will recognize the description of a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect was carrying a large handgun when he held up the bank at 3 North Main St. around 5 p.m.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a white bandanna.

According to a statement from Nephi Police, Juab County dispatch received a "hold up alarm" from the bank at 5 p.m., and numerous officers arrived at the scene two minutes later.

Police searched the area, but officers were unable to located the suspect, whom police said took an unknown amount of cash.

FOX 13 has learned detectives believe the suspect in the Nephi robbery is also responsible for a bank robbery in Woods Cross last month. Woods Cross Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in their case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find the suspect is urged to call either Nephi Police or Woods Cross Police, or the FBI's Salt Lake City office at 801-579-1400.