Low Testosterone—Symptoms and Treatment Options

Testosterone is a hormone that is responsible for the development of male characteristics in the body. Both men and women naturally produce testosterone but at different levels. As men age or if they have certain health problems, testosterone levels can drop, causing a variety of symptoms. However, treatment is available and can be quite effective.

Symptoms of low testosterone in men

Decrease in libido

Erectile dysfunction

Changes in mood

Fatigue

Impaired cognitive function

Decrease in muscle mass and bone density

Weight gain

Causes of low testosterone

Age

Testicular trauma or infection

Radiation or chemotherapy

Some medications

Chronic diseases (liver or kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, etc.)

Genetic conditions

Treatment Options

Testosterone replacement therapy Patches or gels on skin Injections Pellets placed under the skin

At-home treatment options may include: Losing excess weight Increasing physical activity Weight training



If you have been diagnosed with hypogonadism (low testosterone), it’s important to talk to your doctor before starting any treatments. Testosterone replacement therapy can cause side effects, so your doctor will likely recommend regular check-ups.