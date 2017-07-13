× Jury finds Eagle Mountain man guilty on 10 counts of sexual abuse of a child

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A jury found a Utah County man guilty on 10 counts of sexual abuse of a child Monday, and the allegations against the man involve three young victims.

According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office issued Thursday, 67-year-old David R. Bills of Eagle Mountain was found guilty Monday on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The conviction comes a little more than a year after Bills was arrested. The man was arrested after two children, ages 8 and 10, reported the man had sexually abused them over the course of a 5-year period.

Shortly after those two victims came forward, police became aware of another 8-year-old girl who was victimized by Bills. The man has been in the Utah County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bail since his arrest last year.

Monday’s conviction includes charges related to the accounts of all three victims. Bills will remain in the Utah County Jail until he is sentenced.