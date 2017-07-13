Everyone knows, ‘C’ is for cookie, not cocaine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - In today's episode of Sesame Street, the letter of the day is "C" but it's not for cookie, it's for cocaine.

A man gave Cookie Monster something other than confections and it got him arrested for drug trafficking.

A Florida deputy stopped a driver for a license plate issue and problems with his window tint.

The deputy said he smelled marijuana and searched the car 39-year-old Key West resident Camus McNair was driving.

Authorities said they found a backpack with a Cookie Monster doll inside.

Officials then discovered the sweet tooth of Sesame Street had more than sweet treats in his belly; they found almost a pound of cocaine inside.

McNair is now facing drug trafficking charges.