Everyone knows, ‘C’ is for cookie, not cocaine

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - In today's episode of Sesame Street, the letter of the day is "C" but it's not for cookie, it's for cocaine.
A man gave Cookie Monster something other than confections and it got him arrested for drug trafficking.
A Florida deputy stopped a driver for a license plate issue and problems with his window tint.
The deputy said he smelled marijuana and searched the car 39-year-old Key West resident Camus McNair was driving.
Authorities said they found a backpack with a Cookie Monster doll inside.
Officials then discovered the sweet tooth of Sesame Street had more than sweet treats in his belly; they found almost a pound of cocaine inside.
McNair is now facing drug trafficking charges.