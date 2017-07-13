Bear released into the wild after raiding Park City man’s kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bear that entered a Park City man's home twice on Wednesday, taking a loaf of bread and dipping his paw in a cookie jar, has been released back into the wild.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources workers captured the young bear Thursday morning.

The bear received a health checkup and was fitted with a tracking collar and ear tag.

DWR officials said they then released the bear in a remote location of central Utah.

"Stay out of trouble, little guy," a DWR representative wrote in a Facebook post about the bear's release.