Apple, Banana, Cinnamon Yogurt Parfaits

1 large red delicious, gala, or pink lady apple, cored and diced

3 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons honey, divided

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon chia seeds (optional)

1 large banana, peeled, sliced

1 1/2 cups Greek yogurt

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds of chopped nuts

In a medium saucepan up to medium high heat, add the apples, water, 2 tablespoons of the honey, cinnamon, vanilla and chia seeds, if using. Bring up to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 4-5 minutes. Gently add in the banana, coating with the liquid mixture. Let slightly cool.

In a medium bowl, combine the remaining tablespoon of honey with the yogurt. In two tall glass drinking cups or tall dessert cups, layer the yogurt mixture in the glasses or dessert cups with the apple and banana mixture and pumpkin seeds or nuts until the glasses are full. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Jamba Juice