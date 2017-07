Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Luke Wyner of South Jordan is 9-year-old Jazz fan who loves everything Gordon Hayward.

But when Hayward decided to leave the Jazz for the Boston Celtics via free agency on July 4th, Wyner lost it. His mother secretly recorded he emotional outburst that has since gone viral.

Morgan Vance caught up with both Luke and his mother after the video reached thousands of people, see the video above for those interviews.