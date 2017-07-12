× Several businesses evacuated in Midvale due to gas leak

MIDVALE, Utah — Several businesses have been evacuated and traffic has been affected near 7200 South and State Street due to a gas leak.

The Unified Fire Authority says a contractor working near that address struck a gas line, causing a large gas leak. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 2 p.m.

Eight or nine businesses east of State Street have been evacuated, and both directions of travel on 7200 South are closed east of State Street. It was not immediately clear how many people were impacted by the evacuation.

Crews expect to have the leak repaired by about 3 p.m.

There are no reports of injury at this time. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.