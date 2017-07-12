Razor blades found melted into slides at Texas playgrounds

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas police are investigating after razor blades were found melted into slides at two separate parks.

City workers found the four razor blades at the playgrounds on July 6, KHOU reports. Police believe that the blades were melted into the plastic slides using a lighter.

Workers removed the blades, but parents are concerned.

“I can’t imagine what a person would be thinking in their mind to do that, at a playground,” mother Desaree Dancey told KHOU. “It rained today, so we were like, don’t go on the slides because of the water, but now we’re like, don’t go on the slides because it’s dangerous.”

Officers plan to install cameras in an attempt to catch the person(s) responsible.