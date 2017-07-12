× Murray Police looking for man accused of pulling gun, hitting someone with his car

MURRAY, Utah — Murray Police hope someone will recognize the description of a man who pulled a gun on some people at a Smith’s grocery store, then hit a pedestrian with his car as he fled the scene.

Police said the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at 665 W 5300 S.

A white man in his mid-20s to 30s allegedly accused a group of black men of stealing beer, resulting in an argument.

During the argument, police said, the white man pulled a handgun, then fled the scene in a black Audi sedan missing a tail light.

As the man was fleeing, he hit a pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian was not seriously injured.

Police said the suspect was wearing red shorts and a gray baseball cap.

Anyone with information that may help Murray Police identify the suspect is urged to call 801-840-4000.