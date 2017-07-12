Mountain lion crashes through apartment window, lands on sleeping woman’s bed

COLUSA, Calif. – A mountain lion crashed through a glass window and onto the bed of a sleeping woman July 4, and parts of the bizarre incident were caught on camera.

Security footage from an apartment complex shows a juvenile mountain lion darting in front of a pickup truck before crashing into a bowling alley door.

The animal then runs into the parking lot of the nearby apartment complex, where it was startled by a resident and crashed through a window.

The cat landed on a sleeping woman’s bed.

“She was asleep and it landed on her bed and actually, at first, I think she said she thought she was dreaming it didn’t seem real,” said Francis Muniz, the apartment manager.

The woman remained calm and opened her back door, and the mountain lion left. Wildlife officials say the disoriented mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave when it struck the window.

Officials say mountain lions live in the area, and residents need to be aware. The Colusa County Fish and Wildlife Commissioner says they will be holding a community meeting to discuss the issue further.

