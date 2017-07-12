Chase leads to police standoff after woman steals Camaro from Layton dealership

LAYTON, Utah — A woman is behind bars after she took the keys to a Chevy Camaro from a dealership, led police on a brief chase and then hid out inside a home for more than an hour.

According to the Layton Police Department, 50-year-old Kristine Malan was arrested peacefully after officers talked her out of the home she had been hiding in following a chase.

Police say Malan took the keys to the vehicle from some employees at a Layton dealership, stole the car and fled. The woman led police on a chase before going inside a home in Mountain Green, which is about 15 miles north and east of Layton.

Malan was arrested about 80 minutes after the standoff at that home began, and police say she was arrested when she opened the front door to let a 6-year-old resident leave.

There were no reports of injury during the theft, chase or ensuing standoff.